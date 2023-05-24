Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter. Nano-X Imaging had a negative return on equity of 39.35% and a negative net margin of 1,034.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

Nano-X Imaging Price Performance

Shares of NNOX stock opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.82. Nano-X Imaging has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $21.50.

Institutional Trading of Nano-X Imaging

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNOX. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 404,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 10,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Nano-X Imaging from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

