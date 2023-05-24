National Grid plc (LON:NG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,110 ($13.81).

Several research firms have issued reports on NG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.55) price objective on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.68) price objective on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($13.68) to GBX 1,080 ($13.43) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Shares of NG stock traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,111.50 ($13.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,160,035 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,116.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,056.83. The stock has a market cap of £40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,372.22, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.21, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 37.60 ($0.47) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous dividend of $17.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,419.75%.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

