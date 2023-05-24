Nervos Network (CKB) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $21.58 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $143.64 million and approximately $21.58 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,322.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.04 or 0.00326885 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00013556 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.47 or 0.00571641 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00067658 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.10 or 0.00425869 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001180 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 41,409,298,100 coins and its circulating supply is 40,843,646,823 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars.

