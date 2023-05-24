New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Stock Price Down 1%

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) shares fell 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02. 8,227 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 26,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of New Concept Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

New Concept Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 million, a P/E ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Trading of New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 66.11% and a return on equity of 2.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in New Concept Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in New Concept Energy by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in New Concept Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 5.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

