Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 120,402 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. Verger Capital Management LLC raised its position in Newmont by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 33,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Newmont by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP increased its holdings in Newmont by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 92,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,020. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Newmont Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEM. TD Securities raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BNP Paribas raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.53.

Newmont stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.95. 3,790,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,967,074. The firm has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of -64.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.76. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $70.16.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -242.42%.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.