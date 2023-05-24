NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider Acquires 35,910.85 in Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) insider James D. Dondero bought 3,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of 10.13 per share, for a total transaction of 35,910.85. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 273,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,765,996.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE NXDT traded down 0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 10.16. 104,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,479. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 10.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of 11.73. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a twelve month low of 9.14 and a twelve month high of 17.93.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a real estate investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT)
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.