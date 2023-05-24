NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider Acquires 35,910.85 in Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) insider James D. Dondero bought 3,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of 10.13 per share, for a total transaction of 35,910.85. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 273,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,765,996.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE NXDT traded down 0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 10.16. 104,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,479. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 10.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of 11.73. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a twelve month low of 9.14 and a twelve month high of 17.93.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXDT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,177,000 after purchasing an additional 127,452 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,540,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,332,000 after buying an additional 14,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $13,324,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 1st quarter worth $7,229,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a real estate investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

