Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $958.07

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 958.07 ($11.92) and traded as low as GBX 786 ($9.78). Next Fifteen Communications Group shares last traded at GBX 791 ($9.84), with a volume of 80,142 shares traded.

Next Fifteen Communications Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £781.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -974.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 825.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 954.98.

About Next Fifteen Communications Group

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

Featured Stories

