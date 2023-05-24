Nicholas L. Place Acquires 3,300 Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Stock

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Rating) insider Nicholas L. Place bought 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $30,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 106,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bridgewater Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BWBBP traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $25.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.70.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.3672 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.