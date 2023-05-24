Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. Buys 67,000 Shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Superior Industries International accounts for 0.7% of Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. owned about 0.85% of Superior Industries International worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUP. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 53,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $268,392.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,127,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,597,821.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 18,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $134,553.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,923.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 53,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $268,392.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,127,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,597,821.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 122,836 shares of company stock valued at $613,532 and sold 156,805 shares valued at $1,023,914. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Superior Industries International Trading Down 3.0 %

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Superior Industries International in a research note on Sunday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of SUP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.54. 6,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,163. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.95. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $7.38.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 76.52%. The business had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.13 million.

Superior Industries International Profile

(Get Rating)

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

