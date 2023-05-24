Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 225.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Premier makes up approximately 1.0% of Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier by 25.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Premier by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier by 12.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier by 3,921.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier by 1,174.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 12,240 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PINC stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $25.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day moving average is $32.21. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PINC. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Premier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

