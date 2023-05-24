Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) by 82.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,454 shares during the period. nLIGHT makes up about 0.3% of Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of nLIGHT worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after buying an additional 148,492 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 14,004.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 29,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Stock Performance

NASDAQ LASR traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.20. 34,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,415. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

nLIGHT ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $54.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.41 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. On average, research analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LASR shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th.

nLIGHT Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

