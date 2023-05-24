NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Down to $8.75

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.75, but opened at $8.14. NIO shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 28,603,030 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.52.

NIO Trading Down 10.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of NIO

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 47.74% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIO by 1,182.4% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

