Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.18

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.18 and last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

Nippon Paint Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.93.

Nippon Paint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the management and strategies of its group companies that is involved in the manufacture and sale of paints and fine chemicals. It offers automotive and industrial-use coatings and trade-use paints. It also provides surface treatments and fine chemical products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Paint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Paint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.