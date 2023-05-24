Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on June 14th

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.

Nordstrom has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.9% annually over the last three years. Nordstrom has a dividend payout ratio of 39.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nordstrom to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.6%.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of JWN opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 42.08% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 4.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 189,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Further Reading

