North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.57

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.57 and traded as high as $19.29. North American Construction Group shares last traded at $19.07, with a volume of 33,997 shares changing hands.

NOA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on North American Construction Group to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities cut North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $498.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 121.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in North American Construction Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 57.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The firm focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines in the oil sands.

