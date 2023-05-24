NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX) Stock Price Down 5.6%

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (CVE:NCX – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 30,824 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 162,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of NorthIsle Copper and Gold from C$0.35 to C$0.45 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Trading Up 5.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$38.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.17.

About NorthIsle Copper and Gold

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project consisting of approximately 34,000 hectares located on Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

