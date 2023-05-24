NS Partners Ltd Boosts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

NS Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $92.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $109.81. The firm has a market cap of $143.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Profile



Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

