NS Partners Ltd Boosts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $294.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $297.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $290.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.25.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

