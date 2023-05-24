NS Partners Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

NS Partners Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 109,226 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $13,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 372,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 26,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SQM opened at $71.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.90 and a 200 day moving average of $84.24. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $60.21 and a twelve month high of $115.76.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 35.24% and a return on equity of 82.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $3.2237 dividend. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $12.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 61.98%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SQM. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

