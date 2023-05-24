NS Partners Ltd Purchases 70,928 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,587,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,928 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $16,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PBR. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 31,005 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 327.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,986,033 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053,638 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2,286.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 58,923 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,353,000. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at $19,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

PBR opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.37. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $16.32.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 44.84%. The firm had revenue of $30.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.03 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.551 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 38.26%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

