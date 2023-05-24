Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lowered its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUE traded down $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.93. The stock had a trading volume of 274,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $182.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.57.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 16.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.88.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

