Nufarm (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) Trading 1.9% Higher

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NFRMY – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.82. 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.
Nufarm Price Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.82.
About Nufarm
Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company's protection solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and disease.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nufarm (NFRMY)
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Receive News & Ratings for Nufarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nufarm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.