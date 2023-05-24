Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NYSEARCA:NSCS) Trading 1.3% Higher

Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NYSEARCA:NSCS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.34 and last traded at $21.34. 81 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.06.

Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.43 million, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.63.

Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to a global portfolio of small-cap stocks. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model. NSCS was launched on Aug 4, 2021 and is managed by Nuveen.

