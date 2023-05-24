Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.66

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.66 and traded as high as $6.70. Ocular Therapeutix shares last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 882,673 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OCUL shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Ocular Therapeutix Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a market cap of $516.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 213.57% and a negative net margin of 171.85%. Analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

