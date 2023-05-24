OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN) Declares Dividend of $0.11

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd.
OFS Credit Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ OCCIN opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. OFS Credit has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $24.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.46.
OFS Credit Company Profile
