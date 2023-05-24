Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Omega Flex Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:OFLX opened at $102.99 on Friday. Omega Flex has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $128.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 0.55.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $30.82 million during the quarter.

Omega Flex Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFLX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 38.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. It offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semiconductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation. Its products include TracPipe CounterStrike, DoubleTrac, Def-Trac, industrial, and Meditrac.

Featured Stories

