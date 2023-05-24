Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Trading 13.7% Higher

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 13.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.77 and last traded at C$2.74. 158,396 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 48,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.41.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Jonestrading set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 13.88 and a quick ratio of 8.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$176.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.79.

Oncolytics Biotech ( TSE:ONC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

