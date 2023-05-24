Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Announces Earnings Results

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Oncorus Stock Performance

Oncorus stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. Oncorus has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38.

Get Oncorus alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Oncorus during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oncorus by 35.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 30,668 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Oncorus by 23.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncorus during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Oncorus by 106.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 62,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oncorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.