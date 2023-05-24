ONE Group Hospitality (STKS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ: STKS):
- 5/18/2023 – ONE Group Hospitality is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/9/2023 – ONE Group Hospitality was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.
- 5/8/2023 – ONE Group Hospitality was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/5/2023 – ONE Group Hospitality had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $9.50 to $9.00.
- 4/4/2023 – ONE Group Hospitality was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.
ONE Group Hospitality Stock Up 0.4 %
STKS stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $7.37. 43,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.43. The stock has a market cap of $234.96 million, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 2.22. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $9.94.
ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $88.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.
