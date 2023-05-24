Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $43.80

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.80 and last traded at $43.80, with a volume of 414 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONEXF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Onex from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Onex from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Onex from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Onex Trading Up 4.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 32.70 and a quick ratio of 32.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 81.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Onex Cuts Dividend

Onex ( OTCMKTS:ONEXF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.0738 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Onex’s payout ratio is -16.48%.

Onex Company Profile

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the following segments: Investing, Asset and Wealth Management. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the activities provided to private and public equity, and credit investing platforms.

