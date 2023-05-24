OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Trading 10% Higher

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.49 and last traded at $6.38. 122,251 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 116,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 0.53.
In other news, Director Marco F. Gatti sold 154,471 shares of OPAL Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $1,004,061.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,476.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 84.78% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 748.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 12,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000.
OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.
