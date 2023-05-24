OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Trading 10% Higher

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.49 and last traded at $6.38. 122,251 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 116,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

OPAL Fuels Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Activity

OPAL Fuels ( NASDAQ:OPAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.92 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marco F. Gatti sold 154,471 shares of OPAL Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $1,004,061.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,476.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPAL Fuels

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 748.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 12,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000.

About OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

Featured Articles

