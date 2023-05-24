Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Shares Down 4.1%

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.47 and last traded at $3.49. Approximately 12,973 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Opthea from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Opthea in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Opthea from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Opthea in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Opthea Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58.

Institutional Trading of Opthea

Opthea Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Opthea Limited ( NASDAQ:OPT Get Rating ) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,643,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,358 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.83% of Opthea worth $10,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

Featured Articles

