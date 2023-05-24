Orange (EPA:ORA) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.28

Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €11.28 ($12.26) and traded as high as €11.34 ($12.32). Orange shares last traded at €11.32 ($12.30), with a volume of 6,578,703 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($16.85) price objective on Orange in a research note on Friday, February 17th.
Orange Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of €11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €10.36.
Orange Company Profile
Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
