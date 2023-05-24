Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.16

Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSE:ORV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 31040 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Orvana Minerals Trading Down 8.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.20.

Orvana Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metal deposits. It owns and operates El Valle and Carlés mines that produces copper concentrate located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt, northern Spain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orvana Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orvana Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.