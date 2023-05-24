Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,771,211 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 2,203,217 shares.The stock last traded at $1.07 and had previously closed at $0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PGY. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $1.25 to $1.35 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pagaya Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.64.

Pagaya Technologies Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.32% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,636,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pagaya Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 17,818 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Pagaya Technologies by 299,769.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 584,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Pagaya Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 42,002,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

