Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Trading 3.8% Higher

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.10. 1,910,365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 2,341,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Pagaya Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark began coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Pagaya Technologies from $1.25 to $1.35 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pagaya Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.64.

The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.01.

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.00 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 42.32%. On average, analysts predict that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGY. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,636,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 42,002,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,172 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $931,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $676,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 299,769.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 584,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

