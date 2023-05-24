Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PANW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.72.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 7.9 %

PANW stock traded up $14.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,337,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133,432. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $206.79. The company has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,744.17, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.15.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $469,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,879.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $469,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,380 shares of company stock valued at $51,233,846 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

