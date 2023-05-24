Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis Sells 250 Shares

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $11,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pegasystems stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.42. 148,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.49 and its 200-day moving average is $41.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 502.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Pegasystems from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

