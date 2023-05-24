PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Purchases 2,310 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.7% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

NASDAQ:LBRDK traded down $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $75.38. The company had a trading volume of 43,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.49. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $68.67 and a 52 week high of $126.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($1.32). The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.00 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 104.48% and a return on equity of 11.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LBRDK. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $498,050.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,274 shares in the company, valued at $952,339.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

