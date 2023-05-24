Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Rating) dropped 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 2,285 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 312% from the average daily volume of 555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

PEGRF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pennon Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.06) to GBX 930 ($11.57) in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $10.70.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

