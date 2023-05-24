Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) rose 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.95 and last traded at $27.71. Approximately 32,998 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 220,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.02.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average of $26.07.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 67,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 218.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 23,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

