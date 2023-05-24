PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.39 EPS

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $62.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.93 million. PetMed Express had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 4.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Shares of PETS opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. PetMed Express has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $24.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.03. The firm has a market cap of $330.96 million, a P/E ratio of 785.39 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. PetMed Express’s payout ratio is currently 6,003.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in PetMed Express by 6.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PetMed Express by 37.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 15,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PetMed Express by 7.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 999,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,225,000 after buying an additional 68,430 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in PetMed Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PetMed Express by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PETS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PetMed Express from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

