Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) Shares Down 10.1%

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 10.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 66,955 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,700,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Petros Pharmaceuticals by 880.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 172,156 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals by 114.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 255,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 136,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Petros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 33.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED). It also develops and commercializes H100, a patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease.

Read More

