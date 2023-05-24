PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Shares Down 0.5%

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $87.33 and last traded at $87.36. 173,262 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 235,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.81.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.99.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Main Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 360.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

Further Reading

