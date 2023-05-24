PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,494 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 47,448 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 243,679 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 32,742 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,769 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 31,647 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PCK opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.38. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $7.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

