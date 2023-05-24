Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Acquires 1,343 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 454,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,349,000 after purchasing an additional 125,349 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,787,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,115,000 after buying an additional 118,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.85. 90,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,344. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.55 and a 200 day moving average of $46.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $50.85.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

