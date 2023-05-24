Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,205 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $29.17. The company had a trading volume of 593,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,781,943. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.34.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 84.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.