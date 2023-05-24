Piper Sandler Raises Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target to $335.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $335.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $289.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $297.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.33.

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEN traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $306.07. 35,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,025. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $114.86 and a 12-month high of $324.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $287.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.45. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1,913.06 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $241.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.70 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.98, for a total transaction of $223,107.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,214.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.62, for a total transaction of $155,172.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,093,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.98, for a total transaction of $223,107.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,214.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $7,332,139. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 116.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

