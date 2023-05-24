Pirate Chain Price Down 6.7% Over Last Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 24th. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $52.14 million and approximately $58,830.71 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001014 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00117673 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00048111 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00031900 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000863 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 249.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

