Plexus (LON:POS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.14

Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.14 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.20 ($0.04). Plexus shares last traded at GBX 3.15 ($0.04), with a volume of 547,853 shares.

Plexus Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86. The company has a market capitalization of £3.16 million, a P/E ratio of -44.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company principally markets POS-GRIP technology, a patented friction grip method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads, connectors, and metal-to-metal sealings, which includes squeezing one tubular member against another in the elastic range to effect gripping and sealing.

